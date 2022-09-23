Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A leopard reportedly attacked and injured two bikers at tourist destination Lansdowne on Wednesday evening. The forest authorities have, however, denied such an attack and instead blamed "sudden scare leading to such a situation" due to the possible leopard movement in the area.

One of the youths, identified as Dheeraj Singh, has been referred to a Kotdwar hospital for treatment for serious injuries in his legs. The leopard attack has created panic among people. Leopard and tiger attacks have increased in Garhwal and Kumaon areas. Another biker, identified as Sunil, has suffered injuries in his arms.

On Wednesday, a leopard reportedly pounced on two bike-borne youths on the Lansdowne-Jaiharikhal motor road. The youths fell to the ground and were injured. Later, Army personnel passing that route brought the two to the Cantt Hospital for treatment. Cantt Medical Officer Dr Manisha Agarwal said the two youths were injured after falling to the ground.

Since last month, several people have suffered injuries in leopard attacks. However, divisional forest officer Dinkar Tiwari ruled out the possibility of a leopard attack in the case. Speaking to TNIE, he said: “Leopard activity in the area could have led to a sudden scare, resulting in bike riders losing control of the vehicle and falling off.”

The forest department had recently caught a leopard by putting up a cage near the State Bank branch, after which the incidents of leopard attack had come down significantly. DFO Dinkar Tiwari said his department has increased patrolling to detect leopard movements.

In another case, the forest department set up a cage on Saturday evening after a leopard killed a four-year-old girl in a Pithoragarh village. Tiwari said he has received several requests to set up cages in the area for which higher authorities have been apprised.

