Manipur: ‘Floating’ pics exhibit achievements of Modi government’s 8 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A unique ‘floating photo exhibition’ on achievements of the Narendra Modi Government in the eight years began on Wednesday in Imphal. The exhibition is organised by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

First of its kind, a three-day show in the country, a floating platform built, especially for the purpose, has been placed on Loktak Lake. Around 88 creatives in Manipuri on ‘Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ and creatives about 11 unsung freedom fighters from Manipur are on display.

The Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who represents the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, inaugurated the exhibition. “This is the first-time that such an arrangement has been attempted by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), a wing of the ministry, in its history of over 50 years,” said the ministry. On the occasion, cultural programmes were also organised. The members of fishing communities around the lake also performed on a floating stage.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said this kind of exhibition will inspire people and also help highlight various achievements of the government under the leadership of PM Modi.

“India is producing two Covid vaccines within nine months was one of the significant achievements of the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

India is the country having the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. The country is also supplying the vaccines free of cost to the neighbouring countries,” said the minister. He said that the history of the freedom struggle will not be complete without recording the contributions of the unsung heroes.

Unsung heroes

88 creatives in Manipuri on ‘Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ and creatives about 11 freedom fighters are on display

