Home Nation

Manipur: ‘Floating’ pics exhibit achievements of Modi government’s 8 years

First of its kind, a three-day show in the country, a floating platform built, especially for the purpose, has been placed on the Loktak Lake.

Published: 23rd September 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A unique ‘floating photo exhibition’ on achievements of the Narendra Modi Government in the eight years began on Wednesday in Imphal. The exhibition is organised by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

First of its kind, a three-day show in the country, a floating platform built, especially for the purpose, has been placed on Loktak Lake. Around 88 creatives in Manipuri on ‘Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ and creatives about 11 unsung freedom fighters from Manipur are on display.

The Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who represents the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, inaugurated the exhibition. “This is the first-time that such an arrangement has been attempted by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), a wing of the ministry, in its history of over 50 years,” said the ministry. On the occasion, cultural programmes were also organised. The members of fishing communities around the lake also performed on a floating stage.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said this kind of exhibition will inspire people and also help highlight various achievements of the government under the leadership of PM Modi.
“India is producing two Covid vaccines within nine months was one of the significant achievements of the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

India is the country having the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. The country is also supplying the vaccines free of cost to the neighbouring countries,” said the minister. He said that the history of the freedom struggle will not be complete without recording the contributions of the unsung heroes.

Unsung heroes
88 creatives in Manipuri on ‘Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ and creatives about 11 freedom fighters are on display

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
floating photo exhibition Narendra Modi Modi Government
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp