Punjab: AAP MLA, DCP fight over shops in Jalandhar

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: An ugly spat broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar (Central) Raman Arora and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security and Operations), Jalandhar Naresh Dogra on Wednesday over a property dispute between two shopkeepers of Shastri Nagar market of the city.

Sources said that late on Wednesday night a scuffle took place between two groups over a dispute related to keeping things in front of each other’s shop. While one shop owner is close to Arora, another person is related to Dogra.

Later both the groups gathered to sort out the matter where both Arora and Dogra allegedly had a verbal argument Later when the supporters of Arora pushed Dogra, a scuffle ensued between both groups. Then both sides used abusive language and manhandled each other. Later, DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja came to Dogra’s help whereas supporters of Arora, including MLA Sheetal Angural, also reached the spot.

Three men supporting Arora got injured and were admitted to the civil hospital. Other supporters of Arora also reached the hospital and pressed a doctor to issue a medico-legal report. They got into a fight with hospital staffers and ransacked the hospital. The authorities had to call the police.

