Red Cross needs to keep pace with changing times, says Mandaviya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) needs to move with time to refine and redefine itself to reach the widest population through innovative and collaborative ventures, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

Emphasising on chalking out a work plan to redefine itself, he said that IRCS needs to do this to “keep pace with the changing times.” “If the IRCS does not keep pace with the changing times, its relevance and identity may be lost. The IRCS needs to introspect on its strengths and weakness, and chart an action plan on how it redefines itself to embrace the changing role with time,” he said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the states and union territories leadership meeting of the Society.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss ways and means to improve the functioning of the IRCS, a health ministry statement said. He suggested various ways IRCS can retain its credit. “This may need deep diving into structural and organisational structures, attention of discipline in working of IRCS regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms, better utilisation of digital technology for people-centred activities, among other things.”

Highlighting the motto of the society, he said, ‘sews’ and ‘saying’ are part of its legacy, and it form an integral part of its ‘sanskar’. “These also underline and define the motto of the Indian Red Cross Society, which is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need and emergencies,” said Mandaviya, who is also the chairman of the IRCS. The minister invited suggestions from the participants on taking up unique ventures and expanding the ambit of operations of the IRCS.

