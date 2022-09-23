Two Diving Support Vessels for Navy launched in Vizag

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aimed at adding niche deep sea capabilities to the Indian Navy, two Diving Support Vessels being built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), Visakhapatnam, were launched on Thursday.

Upbeat about the launch, the Indian Navy in a statement said, “The Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) are first of the kind ships indigenously designed and built at HSL for the Indian Navy. The vessels are 118.4 metres long, 22.8 metres at the broadest point and will have a displacement of 9,350 tons.”

As per the maritime tradition, the vessels were launched by Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), who performed the traditional honour and naming them. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Kumar said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that approximately 80% of the DSV project’s equipment are indigenously sourced from more than 120 MSMEs across India. The launch of these sophisticated and first-of-its-kind platforms also cements India’s status in an elite group of nations having the capability to design and build niche platforms. This is another step towards the Navy becoming 100% AatmaNirbhar by 2047 an aim we have set for ourselves.”

Once commissioned, these indigenous Diving Support Vessels or DSVs will serve as Indian Naval Ships Nipun and Nistar.

As per the Navy, “These ships would be deployed for deep sea diving operations. Additionally, with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) embarked, the DSVs are designed to undertake submarine rescue operations, in case a requirement exists. Furthermore, these ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting Search & Rescue operations and carrying out Helicopter Operations at high seas.”

Defence ministry signs deal to buy 35 BrahMos missiles for Navy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract on Thursday to acquire 35 combat and three practice BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface cruise missiles from the M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL). These missiles costing Rs 1,700 crore are to be deployed on the two P-15B class of stealth guided missile destroyers and “is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets” , said the MoD. The MoD said, “BAPL is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making a crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface Missiles with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.”

NEW DELHI: Aimed at adding niche deep sea capabilities to the Indian Navy, two Diving Support Vessels being built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), Visakhapatnam, were launched on Thursday. Upbeat about the launch, the Indian Navy in a statement said, “The Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) are first of the kind ships indigenously designed and built at HSL for the Indian Navy. The vessels are 118.4 metres long, 22.8 metres at the broadest point and will have a displacement of 9,350 tons.” As per the maritime tradition, the vessels were launched by Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), who performed the traditional honour and naming them. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Kumar said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that approximately 80% of the DSV project’s equipment are indigenously sourced from more than 120 MSMEs across India. The launch of these sophisticated and first-of-its-kind platforms also cements India’s status in an elite group of nations having the capability to design and build niche platforms. This is another step towards the Navy becoming 100% AatmaNirbhar by 2047 an aim we have set for ourselves.” Once commissioned, these indigenous Diving Support Vessels or DSVs will serve as Indian Naval Ships Nipun and Nistar. As per the Navy, “These ships would be deployed for deep sea diving operations. Additionally, with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) embarked, the DSVs are designed to undertake submarine rescue operations, in case a requirement exists. Furthermore, these ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting Search & Rescue operations and carrying out Helicopter Operations at high seas.” Defence ministry signs deal to buy 35 BrahMos missiles for Navy New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract on Thursday to acquire 35 combat and three practice BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface cruise missiles from the M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL). These missiles costing Rs 1,700 crore are to be deployed on the two P-15B class of stealth guided missile destroyers and “is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets” , said the MoD. The MoD said, “BAPL is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making a crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface Missiles with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.”