AAP accuses Governor of working at behest of BJP to implement 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government hit back at Governor Banwarilal Purohit accusing him of acting at the behest of the BJP to implement "Operation Lotus" in Punjab.

Punjab energy minister Aman Arora also alleged that in places where BJP is not in power, governors have been assigned duties to act as the opposition and implement BJP's agendas to prevent the ruling government from functioning. He added that the governor's notices to the AAP government are preventing the party to function freely as per the constitution of India.

Arora said that "in the past 75 years, no president or Governor has ever asked for the list of legislative business before calling the session. This is happening for the first time because the Punjab Governor is clearly working in cahoots with BJP and Congress to weaken the democratic system and stop the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government from working for the welfare of the common people."

He also pointed out that the Lieutenant Governor Delhi is preventing AAP from working in Delhi and in Punjab, BJP has assigned this job to Punjab Governor. They are afraid of the growing popularity of AAP and want to stop the party by any means from raising pro-people issues."

Earlier, the governor shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann stating that his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

The statement read, "After reading your statements, it appears to me that perhaps you are ‘too much’ angry with me. I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Articles 167 and 168 of the constitution, which I’m quoting for your ready reference."

"While Article 167 states that it shall be the duty of the Chief Minister of each state to communicate to the Governor all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation," it stated.

