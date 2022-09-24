Army instals radar at 15,000 feet in North Sikkim to predict avalanche

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to save precious lives of the troops, the Indian Army and Defence Geoinformatics and Research Establishment (DGRE) have jointly installed the Avalanche Monitoring Radar in North Sikkim.

The radar was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Tarn Kumar Aich, General Officer Commanding TriShakti Corps on 20 September 2022 at one of the Forward Posts of the Indian Army deployed at an altitude of 15,000 feet in North Sikkim.

“This radar, a first of its kind in India, has the capability to detect avalanches within three seconds of its trigger and will assist in saving valuable life of troops and reducing damage to property in Super High Altitude Areas,” said the Army.

Evincing hope that in an area where the frequency of triggering of avalanches is high, the installation of the first Avalanche Radar will go a long way in safeguarding the life of troops of the Indian Army deployed in harsh terrain and sub-zero temperatures, the Army added, “while at the same time limiting damage to vehicles and equipment operating at such snowbound High Altitudes Areas.”

The avalanche radar was made operational by DGRE of DRDO, an organisation which is involved in forecasting and mitigating avalanche hazards faced by the Indian Army in the Himalayan Region. This radar uses a series of short microwave pulses which are scattered at the target and can detect an avalanche in under 3 seconds. The radar can permanently scan the targeted slope for avalanche release and track the path of the avalanche and its size in case it is triggered, the army added.

Army sends RFI for carbines and bullet-proof jackets

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Friday issued a Request for Information (RFI) for Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine and Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs). The Defence Acquisition Council, the highest decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence had given the Acceptance of Necessity for the two projects in July this year with the stipulated project cost of Rs 28,732 crore. AoN is the formal approval of the project so that the process can be started.

The RFI is for procurement of 4,25,213 of 5.56 x 45mm CQB Carbine under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category. The Procurement of 47, 627 BPJs along with accessories are to be procured under the category ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ with 60% Indigenous Content. The CQB Carbine should have a minimum service life of 15 years/15,000 rounds whichever is earlier (OEM certificate).

NEW DELHI: In a move to save precious lives of the troops, the Indian Army and Defence Geoinformatics and Research Establishment (DGRE) have jointly installed the Avalanche Monitoring Radar in North Sikkim. The radar was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Tarn Kumar Aich, General Officer Commanding TriShakti Corps on 20 September 2022 at one of the Forward Posts of the Indian Army deployed at an altitude of 15,000 feet in North Sikkim. “This radar, a first of its kind in India, has the capability to detect avalanches within three seconds of its trigger and will assist in saving valuable life of troops and reducing damage to property in Super High Altitude Areas,” said the Army. Evincing hope that in an area where the frequency of triggering of avalanches is high, the installation of the first Avalanche Radar will go a long way in safeguarding the life of troops of the Indian Army deployed in harsh terrain and sub-zero temperatures, the Army added, “while at the same time limiting damage to vehicles and equipment operating at such snowbound High Altitudes Areas.” The avalanche radar was made operational by DGRE of DRDO, an organisation which is involved in forecasting and mitigating avalanche hazards faced by the Indian Army in the Himalayan Region. This radar uses a series of short microwave pulses which are scattered at the target and can detect an avalanche in under 3 seconds. The radar can permanently scan the targeted slope for avalanche release and track the path of the avalanche and its size in case it is triggered, the army added. Army sends RFI for carbines and bullet-proof jackets NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Friday issued a Request for Information (RFI) for Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine and Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs). The Defence Acquisition Council, the highest decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence had given the Acceptance of Necessity for the two projects in July this year with the stipulated project cost of Rs 28,732 crore. AoN is the formal approval of the project so that the process can be started. The RFI is for procurement of 4,25,213 of 5.56 x 45mm CQB Carbine under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category. The Procurement of 47, 627 BPJs along with accessories are to be procured under the category ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ with 60% Indigenous Content. The CQB Carbine should have a minimum service life of 15 years/15,000 rounds whichever is earlier (OEM certificate).