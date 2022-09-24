Home Nation

Cash-strapped West Bengal passes bill in House to hike borrowing capacity

Earlier, the Union finance ministry had decided to fix the net borrowing ceiling for the state at 3.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23.

Published: 24th September 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Burdened with Rs 70,000 crore debt, the West Bengal government on Wednesday passed a bill in the Assembly to enhance its borrowing capacity. The move to amend the West Bengal Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2010, was initiated in the wake of the Centre pausing the release of funds under the MGNREGA scheme. Mamata Banerjee-led government is now desperate to keep the flow of funds in the beneficiaries’ accounts unaffected before the panchayat elections next year.

Earlier, the Union finance ministry had decided to fix the net borrowing ceiling for the state at 3.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23, and an additional borrowing capacity of 0.5 per cent of the GSDP. 

“The state is going through acute fund crunch. In recent meetings, the CM has asked bureaucrats to find out ways to generate inflow. The government has no way out other than borrowing more money to keep the welfare schemes alive,” said a bureaucrat.

The Union government had earlier directed the state to recover the money which was allegedly pilfered by the panchayat and zila parishad functionaries, and the state had initiated moves to follow the directive.
Revealing the poor picture of the cash-strapped and industry-starved state, recent statistics released by the Central Industry and Business Ministry show that from January to July, investments worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore came into India, of which West Bengal got only Rs 1,663 crore. The state’s revenue mostly comes from stamps and registration fees, state goods and service tax, sales tax on petrol and state excise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA scheme Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp