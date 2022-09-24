Home Nation

College principal seriously injured after class 12 student opens fire at him in UP's Sitapur

The police sources added that the first bullet grazed past the principal but the second bullet hit his head and the third his abdomen.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A brawl between two students of class 12 of an inter college in Sitapur took an ugly turn when one of the students opened fire at the school principal pumping him with bullets and fled under Sadarpur police station area on Saturday morning.

The student, who was scolded by principal Ram Singh Verma, fired three rounds of bullets at him of which he received three. The district police reached the spot and rushed the bleeding principal to the local Community Health Centre in Biswa. His condition is stated to be critical.

After giving initial treatment to the principal, the CHC doctors referred him to Sitapur District Hospital from where he was further referred to Lucknow trauma Centre.

As per the police sources, the incident took place at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Jahangirabad town of Sitapur. Ram Singh Verma of Daanpurwa village is the principal of this college which he runs in the name of his grandfather. 

On Friday, student Gurvinder Singh of Rewan village had a verbal dual with another students Rohit Maurya over the seating arrangement in the class. Seeing both the students engaged in a fistfight, the principal intervened, pacified both the students and the issue subsided.

However, the police sources claimed that on Saturday morning, when principal Ram Singh Verma was taking a stock of some upcoming shops outside the college premises, Gurvinder, who had come to the college with illegal weapon in his bag, took it out and started firing at the principal. 

The police sources added that the first bullet grazed past the principal but the second bullet hit his head and the third his abdomen.

In the meantime, the college staff rushed towards the site of firing and Gurvinder, who was loading the fourth bullet, managed to flee the spot. 

The local sources claimed that Friday's fight between the two students was reported to the local police but no action was taken. Station Officer Pradeep Singh said that the hunt for the culprit was on.

The district police authorities are also inquiring the source of weapon which the students procured. The family of the culprit and his other relatives were being grilled by the police authorities.

The sources said that the family of the accused accepted that Gurvinder was irked over the Principal’s intervention in his fight with other student. He had claimed that the principal had scolded him. However, the family expressed ignorance about the source of weapon which Gurvinder procured to attack the Principal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 12 student opens fire at principal in UP Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College Jahangirabad
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp