College principal seriously injured after class 12 student opens fire at him in UP's Sitapur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A brawl between two students of class 12 of an inter college in Sitapur took an ugly turn when one of the students opened fire at the school principal pumping him with bullets and fled under Sadarpur police station area on Saturday morning.

The student, who was scolded by principal Ram Singh Verma, fired three rounds of bullets at him of which he received three. The district police reached the spot and rushed the bleeding principal to the local Community Health Centre in Biswa. His condition is stated to be critical.

After giving initial treatment to the principal, the CHC doctors referred him to Sitapur District Hospital from where he was further referred to Lucknow trauma Centre.

As per the police sources, the incident took place at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Jahangirabad town of Sitapur. Ram Singh Verma of Daanpurwa village is the principal of this college which he runs in the name of his grandfather.

On Friday, student Gurvinder Singh of Rewan village had a verbal dual with another students Rohit Maurya over the seating arrangement in the class. Seeing both the students engaged in a fistfight, the principal intervened, pacified both the students and the issue subsided.

However, the police sources claimed that on Saturday morning, when principal Ram Singh Verma was taking a stock of some upcoming shops outside the college premises, Gurvinder, who had come to the college with illegal weapon in his bag, took it out and started firing at the principal.

The police sources added that the first bullet grazed past the principal but the second bullet hit his head and the third his abdomen.

In the meantime, the college staff rushed towards the site of firing and Gurvinder, who was loading the fourth bullet, managed to flee the spot.

The local sources claimed that Friday's fight between the two students was reported to the local police but no action was taken. Station Officer Pradeep Singh said that the hunt for the culprit was on.

The district police authorities are also inquiring the source of weapon which the students procured. The family of the culprit and his other relatives were being grilled by the police authorities.

The sources said that the family of the accused accepted that Gurvinder was irked over the Principal’s intervention in his fight with other student. He had claimed that the principal had scolded him. However, the family expressed ignorance about the source of weapon which Gurvinder procured to attack the Principal.

LUCKNOW: A brawl between two students of class 12 of an inter college in Sitapur took an ugly turn when one of the students opened fire at the school principal pumping him with bullets and fled under Sadarpur police station area on Saturday morning. The student, who was scolded by principal Ram Singh Verma, fired three rounds of bullets at him of which he received three. The district police reached the spot and rushed the bleeding principal to the local Community Health Centre in Biswa. His condition is stated to be critical. After giving initial treatment to the principal, the CHC doctors referred him to Sitapur District Hospital from where he was further referred to Lucknow trauma Centre. As per the police sources, the incident took place at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Jahangirabad town of Sitapur. Ram Singh Verma of Daanpurwa village is the principal of this college which he runs in the name of his grandfather. On Friday, student Gurvinder Singh of Rewan village had a verbal dual with another students Rohit Maurya over the seating arrangement in the class. Seeing both the students engaged in a fistfight, the principal intervened, pacified both the students and the issue subsided. However, the police sources claimed that on Saturday morning, when principal Ram Singh Verma was taking a stock of some upcoming shops outside the college premises, Gurvinder, who had come to the college with illegal weapon in his bag, took it out and started firing at the principal. The police sources added that the first bullet grazed past the principal but the second bullet hit his head and the third his abdomen. In the meantime, the college staff rushed towards the site of firing and Gurvinder, who was loading the fourth bullet, managed to flee the spot. The local sources claimed that Friday's fight between the two students was reported to the local police but no action was taken. Station Officer Pradeep Singh said that the hunt for the culprit was on. The district police authorities are also inquiring the source of weapon which the students procured. The family of the culprit and his other relatives were being grilled by the police authorities. The sources said that the family of the accused accepted that Gurvinder was irked over the Principal’s intervention in his fight with other student. He had claimed that the principal had scolded him. However, the family expressed ignorance about the source of weapon which Gurvinder procured to attack the Principal.