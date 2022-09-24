Home Nation

Congress presidential elections: Nomination window opens; contest could be multi-cornered

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the filing of nomination papers for the Congress presidential elections beginning on Saturday, it may not be a straight fight between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor after all. Quite a few names are doing the rounds for entering the fray, including that of former Union minister Manish Tewari after the Gandhi family ruled itself out of the race. 

A senior leader, who flew down to Delhi on Thursday night, told this daily he is holding meetings with several others and weighing his options. “Everybody is exploring. It is sinking in that the Gandhi family is not interfering since Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he is not in the race,” he said.

If Tewari opts to contest, votes will get divided between him and Tharoor, said a leader who was part of the G-23 group. Both Tharoor and Tewari were part of G-23, the ginger group that sought sweeping reforms in the party two years ago. While one G-23 section sees Tharoor as a ‘compromised candidate’ as he met party chief Sonia Gandhi without consulting them, another group feels his popularity may win him some extra votes. 

As for Tharoor, sources close to him said he will collect his nomination papers on Saturday. Though senior leader Digvijaya Singh said that he wouldn’t be contesting, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s name is also doing the rounds. “Kamal Nath wants to be relevant in the state,” said another leader.

Spokies get a gag order
The Congress asked its spokespersons to refrain from commenting on anyone in the party poll fray. The directive came a day after spokesperson Gourav Vallabh dissed Tharoor
 

