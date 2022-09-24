Kaziranga gets sculptures made of burnt rhino horns ash

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Kaziranga National Park in Assam has got a memorial made out of the ash of burnt rhino horns.

Named “Abode of the Unicorns”, it has three rhino sculptures – an adult male, an adult female and a calf. It also has three statues of forest guards, created by using different materials.

The male rhino is 10.5 feet long and 6 feet tall, the female is 11 feet long and 5.6 feet tall while the calf is 3.5 feet long and 1.5 feet tall.

On the World Rhino Day last year, a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns was consigned to flames, remotely using drones at the World Heritage Site. They were seized/collected over the past four decades.

According to park authorities, 128.56 kg of ash was used in the making of the memorial. Sculptors Biju Das crafted the three rhinos while Biren Singha created the statues of the forest guards.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the memorial in the presence of Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday. Later, Sadguru briefly drove a gypsy in the park to have a glimpse of the real rhinos. Sarma gave him company sitting next to him.

Kaziranga Field Director Jatindra Sarma told this newspaper the memorial came alive after four months of hard work. He said an estimated Rs 10-12 lakh went in its making and some work was still left.

“When the horns were burnt last year, the CM sir and the Chief Wildlife Warden (MK Yadava) had discussed how the ash could be used since it is not something that can be preserved,” Sarma said.

He said the ash collected was used to create the three rhinos, thereby immortalising the efforts of those who selflessly protect the animal.

“Through this memorial, a message was also sent to the international community that rhino horns were burnt in Assam. The horns have no medicinal value. As such, there shouldn’t be any poaching. Let them live freely,” Sarma said.

The memorial has been kept in the open and the park director said the idea was to ensure the tourists get a clear view of it.

Rhino-poaching has come down drastically in Assam after the BJP rose to power in 2016. The party had promised to protect the animal.

GUWAHATI: The Kaziranga National Park in Assam has got a memorial made out of the ash of burnt rhino horns. Named “Abode of the Unicorns”, it has three rhino sculptures – an adult male, an adult female and a calf. It also has three statues of forest guards, created by using different materials. The male rhino is 10.5 feet long and 6 feet tall, the female is 11 feet long and 5.6 feet tall while the calf is 3.5 feet long and 1.5 feet tall. On the World Rhino Day last year, a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns was consigned to flames, remotely using drones at the World Heritage Site. They were seized/collected over the past four decades. According to park authorities, 128.56 kg of ash was used in the making of the memorial. Sculptors Biju Das crafted the three rhinos while Biren Singha created the statues of the forest guards. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the memorial in the presence of Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday. Later, Sadguru briefly drove a gypsy in the park to have a glimpse of the real rhinos. Sarma gave him company sitting next to him. Kaziranga Field Director Jatindra Sarma told this newspaper the memorial came alive after four months of hard work. He said an estimated Rs 10-12 lakh went in its making and some work was still left. “When the horns were burnt last year, the CM sir and the Chief Wildlife Warden (MK Yadava) had discussed how the ash could be used since it is not something that can be preserved,” Sarma said. He said the ash collected was used to create the three rhinos, thereby immortalising the efforts of those who selflessly protect the animal. “Through this memorial, a message was also sent to the international community that rhino horns were burnt in Assam. The horns have no medicinal value. As such, there shouldn’t be any poaching. Let them live freely,” Sarma said. The memorial has been kept in the open and the park director said the idea was to ensure the tourists get a clear view of it. Rhino-poaching has come down drastically in Assam after the BJP rose to power in 2016. The party had promised to protect the animal.