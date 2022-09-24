Home Nation

Probe officers’ role in cattle smuggling: BSF court

The SCOI’s recommendations emerge from its proceedings against Satish Kumar, who was commandant of the BSF’s 20th and 36th battalions between 2015 and 2017.

Published: 24th September 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Chandan Nandy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Less than a month before Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11, a BSF staff court of inquiry (SCOI) against a commandant recommended investigations into the “suspected involvement of senior ranking officers” in cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh in South Bengal between 2015 and 17, according to official documents.

As an influential leader from Birbhum in West Bengal, Mondal was said to have been in league with several senior BSF officers who were suspected to have been involved in cattle smuggling during their posting at the BSF’s headquarters in Delhi, Kolkata and field stations under the paramilitary force’s Eastern Command.

The SCOI’s recommendations emerge from its proceedings against Satish Kumar, who was commandant of the BSF’s 20th and 36th battalions between 2015 and 2017. The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a case against Kumar on September 21, 2020, before arresting him on November 17 the same year. He was arrested for “his alleged involvement/direct nexus with cattle smuggler Mohammad Enamul Haque”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested Kumar on April 23, 2022. He has been at Tihar Jail since May 3, 2022. He was charged for “possession of disproportionate assets as well as misuse of official powers”. According to the SCOI document, it was “prima facie revealed that Shri Satish Kumar, Commandant, amassed huge assets in the form of immovable properties” between April 2011 and November 2020.

The SCOI document says that “rampant cattle smuggling activities” took place in the jurisdictional areas of the BSF’s 20th and 36th battalions but remained “unnoticed by DIG Malda and Deputy Commandant (G) Malda”. This, the document says, “could not have taken place without tacit involvement of senior officers of the BSF in the chain of command and without support of field/ground BSF officials i.e. Coy Comdrs/Post Comdrs and the G and Vigilance staff concerned”.

More recently, Kumar is said to have revealed to the CBI the names of several senior officers who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling. The list of senior officers alleged to have been involved in and abetting cattle smuggling is said to be “about 25”, including IPS officers on deputation to the BSF.

While recommending initiation of “disciplinary action” in accordance with the 1968 BSF Act, the SCOI advised that a “senior officer of the rank of DIG may kindly be detailed to investigate the suspected involvement of…senior BSF officers in the above cattle smuggling case as IO (investigating officer), ACB, CBI, Kolkata, has submitted in his report that other BSF officials are also suspected to be involved in cattle smuggling activities during the period from 2015 to 2017”.

TMC strongman said to be hand-in-gloves with BSF
An influential TMC leader from Birbhum in West Bengal, Mondal was said to have been in league with several senior BSF officers who were suspected to have been deeply involved in cattle smuggling during their posting at the BSF’s headquarters in Delhi, Kolkata and field stations under the paramilitary force’s Eastern Command

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress TMC
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp