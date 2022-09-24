Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after the AAP-led Punjab government fixed Sept 27 for a one-day special session following the withdrawal of the Governor’s permission for such a session on Sept 22, the Governor on Friday sought details of the legislative business in the proposed session.

“A letter from the Governor’s office has been addressed to the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, seeking details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session on Sept 27,’’ stated a statement issued by the Governor’s office.

Political experts believe that calling for a special one-day session will not help AAP in any way. They say such a move will indirectly strengthen the BJP prospects in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat where assembly polls are due in a couple of months.

Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon, political analyst in Guru Nanak Dev University, said, “It is all drama being enacted by AAP and BJP to divert the people’s attention from core issues. The drama enacted by AAP will undermine its image. There is no need for CM Mann to dance to the tunes of his masters.’’

He said such “theatrics” would ultimately help BJP indirectly and marginalise the Congress in the two poll-bound states pretty much on the lines of Uttarakhand and Goa. “There is no need to call for a special session to prove the loyalty of 92 AAP MLAs. If the government wants, it should call for a full-fledged session and discuss issues related to the state, be it law and order, stubble burning and the SYL water-sharing,’’ says Sekhon.

Observers also point out that the proposed session will not be a smooth sail for AAP as the Congress and SAD will raise all issues related to the state, especially the controversy over CM Mann being “deplaned” from a flight at Frankfurt. The state cabinet on Thursday approved a recommendation to the Governor for the summoning of the session on September 27.

