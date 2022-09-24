Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Tawaghat Lipulekh road on China border closed due to incessant rains, communication hit

Torrential rains in Uttarakhand have also affected normal life in Haridwar. 

Published: 24th September 2022 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of flooded Ganga Ghat due to rise in water level in Ganga river after heavy rains, in Haridwar

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of flooded Ganga Ghat due to rise in water level in Ganga river after heavy rains, in Haridwar. | PTI.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Tawaghat Lipulekh road, mainly connecting the China border, has been closed for traffic due to incessant rains in the state's mountains, besides blocking several roads in the state due to landslides following heavy rains at hilly places in the last 24 hours.

A landslide occurred on the Tawaghat-Lipulekh road connecting the China border on Friday afternoon due to a landslide between Lakhanpur and Najang. The road has again been closed for traffic and the villages near the China border have been cut off from the rest of the world. Earlier also the road connecting the China border was closed due to a landslide in Malghat. There was chaos after the landslide. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

Torrential rains in the state have also affected normal life in Haridwar. Heavy rains uprooted a portion of mansa devi mountain, causing heavy rocky stones to fall on the roads of the congested Haridwar market.

Stones from rocks around the famous Mansa Devi temple also rolled onto the road, due to which shops of shopkeepers just below the hill have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Mansa Devi is a famous religious place located atop a hill in Haridwar, where millions of people from all over the world come to ask for their vow.

Being a pilgrimage-dominated area, a large number of pilgrims come to the markets here for travel and shopping.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital in the next 72 hours. 

According to meteorologists, while there is a possibility of heavy rains in these districts, there is also a possibility of showers and lightning with strong thunder in some areas. In view of the possibility of heavy rains in these districts, instructions have been issued to the district administration and officials associated with disaster management to remain alert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tawaghat Lipulekh road China border
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp