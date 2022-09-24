Uttarakhand: Tawaghat Lipulekh road on China border closed due to incessant rains, communication hit

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Tawaghat Lipulekh road, mainly connecting the China border, has been closed for traffic due to incessant rains in the state's mountains, besides blocking several roads in the state due to landslides following heavy rains at hilly places in the last 24 hours.

A landslide occurred on the Tawaghat-Lipulekh road connecting the China border on Friday afternoon due to a landslide between Lakhanpur and Najang. The road has again been closed for traffic and the villages near the China border have been cut off from the rest of the world. Earlier also the road connecting the China border was closed due to a landslide in Malghat. There was chaos after the landslide. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

Torrential rains in the state have also affected normal life in Haridwar. Heavy rains uprooted a portion of mansa devi mountain, causing heavy rocky stones to fall on the roads of the congested Haridwar market.

Stones from rocks around the famous Mansa Devi temple also rolled onto the road, due to which shops of shopkeepers just below the hill have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Mansa Devi is a famous religious place located atop a hill in Haridwar, where millions of people from all over the world come to ask for their vow.

Being a pilgrimage-dominated area, a large number of pilgrims come to the markets here for travel and shopping.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital in the next 72 hours.

According to meteorologists, while there is a possibility of heavy rains in these districts, there is also a possibility of showers and lightning with strong thunder in some areas. In view of the possibility of heavy rains in these districts, instructions have been issued to the district administration and officials associated with disaster management to remain alert.

