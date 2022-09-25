Home Nation

Arunachal mountaineers to search for missing Everester Tapi Mra, assistant after govt gives up operation

The members of the team signed a bond which, among others, says no claims should be made from the government in the event of loss of life or property.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four Arunachal Pradesh mountaineers will now scout for missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao after the state government called off an Army-led operation due to inclement weather, avalanches, and the presence of crevasses.

The state government called off the search and rescue operation on September 21 after the rescue team had reported it was extremely dangerous to proceed further or stay in Camp-2 due to bad weather, presence of crevasses and avalanches. Beyond Camp-2 is the peak.

“The rescue team experienced multiple minor avalanches during its movement near Camp-2. Based on the inputs received from on-ground rescue team and Indian Army, it was decided to end the current search and rescue operation to ensure there is no injury or threat to the life of any rescue team member,” East Kameng District Magistrate Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla told this newspaper.

Tapi Mra and Niku Dao have been reported missing since August 17 after they embarked on scaling the Mount Kyarisatam, the state’s highest peak located in East Kameng district.

Tagit Sorang, Taru Hai, Ningchong Rava and Tana Loyi, all of them local mountaineers, will conduct the search and rescue operation. Two family members of Mra will also be a part of the team.

On Saturday, members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), along with two of the mountaineers, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and requested him to airlift the team members at the Mount Kyarisatam.

Tuter Dulom, who is the TCS secretary, told journalists the team would take along other locals once the state government requisitioned an Army helicopter for the mission.

The members of the team signed a bond which, among others, says no claims should be made from the government in the event of loss of life or property.

Accompanied by some porters, Mra and Dao had set out on July 28. They reached the base camp on August 9. On August 17, Mra told the others at Camp-2 that he would proceed to summit and asked them to wait for two days. There is no news of him and his assistant since. They could not be traced despite several sorties by helicopters.

It was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale the Mount Kyarisatam. He is the first mountaineer from Arunachal to conquer the Mount Everest (2009).

