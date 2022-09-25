Home Nation

Centre withdraws incentives, special allowance to IAS, IPS officers working in north-east regions

Official sources said improvement in law and order situation in the northeastern states (which have been considered as the difficult areas postings) is one of the reasons behind the withdrawal.

Published: 25th September 2022 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

JNUTA demands the immediate release of all pension and all other benefits to all retired faculty. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has withdrawn incentives and special allowances given to IAS, IPS and IFoS officers working in the northeastern regions with immediate effect, an official order said.

A special allowance payable to the officers belonging to north-east cadres of all India services while they are actually working in the north-east region @ 25 per cent of their basic pay (in addition to other allowances) has also been withdrawn, the order said.

The government had on February 10, 2009 issued an order for this particular grant, called a "special allowance for officers belonging to north-east cadres of all India services".

There are three all-India services (AIS) -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

Officers of these services work in cadre which is state/states or group of states/Union Territories.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in a brief order dated September 23, 2022, said the government, after review of the various incentives/special allowances being granted to the AIS officers working in the northeastern region, has decided to withdraw with immediate effect incentives/special allowances granted to them through four of its orders issued between 2007 and 2017.

Official sources said improvement in law and order situation in the northeastern states (which have been considered as the difficult areas postings) is one of the probable reasons behind the government's decision to withdraw the benefits.

The government exchequer would be saving some money as well from this recent measure, they said.

In addition to the February 10, 2009 order, the directives issued on January 22, 2007, February 16, 2009 and on September 5, 2017 also stand withdrawn.

The order issued in January 2007 mentions provisions related to post-retirement housing.

According to the February 16, 2009 order, the income tax exemption already available to tribal all India service officers of the northeast while posted in the northeast, would be entitled to reimbursement of the equivalent amount of income tax payable by them while on central deputation.

Whereas, the September 5 order has relaxations related to inter-cadre deputation of the AIS officers –- from other cadres to northeast cadres and from northeast cadres to other cadres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre withdrawn incentives special allowances IAS IPS IFoS
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp