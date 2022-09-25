Home Nation

CUET-PG result on Monday; UGC directs participating universities to make arrangements for admissions

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates - over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female -  had registered for CUET-PG.

Published: 25th September 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET results for admission to postgraduate programmes on September 26, announced University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday.

The UGC also wrote to vice-chancellors of all participating universities to make necessary preparations for admissions.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG  results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students,” Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

In a letter on Sunday to all the universities, state, private and deemed universities that have adopted CUET, UGC said that, "You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score.”

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates - over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female -  had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 percent attendance. Among the universities, Banaras Hindu University (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)with 2.3 lakh applications.

The CUET is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. The exams were held in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad from September 1-12. 

The CUET-PG score card will be made available on the official website -  cuet.nta.nic.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Testing Agency (NTA) University Grants Commission (UGC)
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp