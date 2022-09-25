CUET-PG result on Monday; UGC directs participating universities to make arrangements for admissions

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET results for admission to postgraduate programmes on September 26, announced University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday.

The UGC also wrote to vice-chancellors of all participating universities to make necessary preparations for admissions.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students,” Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

In a letter on Sunday to all the universities, state, private and deemed universities that have adopted CUET, UGC said that, "You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score.”

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates - over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female - had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 percent attendance. Among the universities, Banaras Hindu University (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)with 2.3 lakh applications.

The CUET is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. The exams were held in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad from September 1-12.

The CUET-PG score card will be made available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET results for admission to postgraduate programmes on September 26, announced University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday. The UGC also wrote to vice-chancellors of all participating universities to make necessary preparations for admissions. “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students,” Kumar tweeted on Sunday. In a letter on Sunday to all the universities, state, private and deemed universities that have adopted CUET, UGC said that, "You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score.” Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates - over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female - had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 percent attendance. Among the universities, Banaras Hindu University (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)with 2.3 lakh applications. The CUET is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. The exams were held in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad from September 1-12. The CUET-PG score card will be made available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.