Home Nation

Four dead, 8 injured after tractor collides head-on with truck in UP

Both the vehicles have been seized, and the matter is being probed, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

LALITPUR: Four persons lost their lives, while eight others were injured when a tractor collided head-on with a truck in the Talbehat police station area here on Sunday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said at around 9 am on Sunday, there was a head-on collision between a truck and a tractor in Bamorisar village in which tractor passengers Pannalal (42), Kiran (36), Aarti (36) and Nirpat (50) died on the spot, while eight persons were injured.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

Both the vehicles have been seized, and the matter is being probed, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident UP accident Talbehat police station Bamorisar village
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp