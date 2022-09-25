Home Nation

Lalu, Nitish meet Sonia; say focus on uniting opposition parties to defeat BJP

Earlier in the day, Kumar called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP.

Published: 25th September 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

ihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad after their meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

ihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad after their meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Sunday and pitched for bringing all opposition parties together to defeat the BJP in 2024.

The meeting at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence is considered very crucial in forging an opposition unity as efforts are on to reconcile differences between the Congress and some regional parties that have been at loggerheads traditionally.

This was Kumar's first meeting with Gandhi since he severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar in August.

This was also Lalu Prasad's first active political engagement in a long time. He has been ailing for some time now.

After the meeting, Lalu Prasad told reporters, "We have to bring all opposition parties together to defeat the BJP. The Congress is in the process of electing its new president and Sonia Gandhi told us we will meet again after the election."

Kumar said there is a need for all opposition parties to join hands and work together to take the country forward.

"All opposition parties on the same page in the fight against the BJP and discussion on a concrete plan of action will happen later after the election for the post of Congress president," he told reporters after the meeting.

The nomination process for the election to the Congress president's post is underway and the polling, if needed, is scheduled for October 17.

Earlier in the day, Kumar called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP and said this "main front of opposition" will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

If all non-BJP parties unite, then they can get rid of those who are working to destroy the country, Kumar said at a rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary.

INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala, and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, both with a long history of fighting the Congress, were on the stage with other senior leaders such as NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPM's Sitaram Yechury and Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also on the stage in what was seen as a step towards unity among non-BJP parties. However, no one from Congress attended the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Congress Sonia Gandhi BJP Lalu Prasad Sitaram Yechury Sharad Pawar RJD SAD
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp