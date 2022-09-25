Home Nation

Landslides block key road connecting Tawang, 3 vehicles washed away

Arunachal Pradesh Landslide

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Landslides triggered by incessant rains snapped road connectivity between Bhalukpong and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

Three vehicles, including an oil tanker, were washed away by mud slips on Saturday evening, Bhalukpong police station officer-in-charge D Bagra said.

The vehicles were swept away when they were crossing block point at 46 km Point near Lumum waterfall, he said, adding that the drivers of the vehicles escaped unhurt.

The Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang Road, which is the lifeline for civilians as well as defence forces, connecting Bhalukpong in West Kameng district to Tawang district near the China border, has been affected by landslides at several places, West Kameng's deputy commissioner Karma Leki said.

Leki advised commuters to use the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tawang Road instead.

The deputy commissioner said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to clear the road.

