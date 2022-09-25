Home Nation

'Time for all to work towards ensuring change of govt in 2024', says Pawar at Opposition leaders' rally

At the same rally, Nitish Kumar said that there was no question of a Third Front and that there should be one front including Congress, then they (the Opposition) could defeat the BJP in 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FATEHABAD: As several opposition leaders came together on one stage here, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the time has come for everyone to work towards ensuring a change of the government at the Centre in 2024.

Referring to the stir against the agri laws, he said farmers committing suicide is not a solution and that the real solution would be to bring about the change in government.

Farmers staged protests on the borders of the national capital, but the central government did not heed to their demands for a very long time, Pawar said here at a mega rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The rally organised by INLD was also attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal among others.

Pawar said farmers and youths committing suicide is not a solution, but the real solution is to bring about a change and everyone must strive for a change of the government at the Centre in 2024.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief OP Chautala, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during a rally in Fatehabad, Sunday . (Photo | PTI)

ALSO READPawar renews pitch for opposition unity for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

He said the central government had promised to withdraw cases filed against farmer leaders, but it has not fulfilled it as yet.

At the same rally, Nitish Kumar also called for uniting all non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP and said this "main front of opposition" will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 general elections. Kumar also said he was not a prime ministerial candidate. 

"There is no question of a Third Front. There should be one front including Congress, then we can defeat BJP in 2024," he added.

Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the BJP earlier used to sing 'menhgayi daayan maar gayi' (price rise is killing every one), but now 'menhgayi' has become its 'bhoujayi' (sister-in-law).

