Tussle between Punjab Governor & AAP govt over, Governor calls for Assembly session on Sept 27

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

The tussle between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the AAP government over convening the one-day special assembly session has finished as of now with Purohit agreeing to call the third session of the Vidhan Sabha on September 27.

Sources said that Governor was satisfied with the reply and thus he agreed to summon the session. As there were several meetings between the officials in the Punjab Office of the Governor and the Chief Minister's Office after which the government sent the details of the business.

An order issued by the Governor reads, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of clause (1) of Article 174 of the constitution of India, I Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, hereby summon the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third session at 11 am on Tuesday, September 27 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall, Vidhan Bhawan, Chandigarh."

The secretary of the state assembly on Saturday informed the Office of the Governor that issues of stubble burning, Goods and Services Tax and power supply would be taken up. "In addition, business on different issues as per notices received from members may also be taken up during the session as per

relevant provisions of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha," it read.

It also stated that details of the legislative business were never ever asked earlier and it was never supplied to the Governor, therefore the demand of these details cannot be a condition precedent for calling of a session or delaying in conveying a session once decided by the council of ministers the decision of the latter binding on the Governor.

Sources said that the government had told the Governor that it wants to discuss these three issues but it is still not clear if the government will bring in a confidence motion or not.

In a letter issued by the office of the Governor on Saturday to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann read, "After reading your statements, it appears to me that perhaps you are ‘too much’ angry with me. I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change

after reading the provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the constitution, which I’m quoting for your ready reference."

"While Article 167 states that it shall be the duty of the Chief Minister of each state to communicate to the Governor all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation. To furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for and if the governor so requires, to submit for the consideration of the Council of Ministers any matter on which a decision has been taken by a Minister but which has not been considered by the council. While article 168 states for every state there shall be a legislature which shall consist of the governor and in states of two houses and in other states one house," stated.

