Uttarakhand receptionist murder| Police to ensure Ankita's killers are hanged: DGP Ashok Kumar

Additional SP Kotdwar Shekhar Chandra Suyal also refuted a report on social media that evidence at the resort was destroyed.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Massive protest erupts outside mortuary in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal dist, where Ankita Bhandari's father arrived to take her body for last rites. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has given an assurance to woman receptionist's father that the police will produce enough evidence in court to ensure that his daughter's killers are hanged.

Nineteen-year-old Ankita Bhandari was killed near Rishikesh allegedly by her employer and her body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

"I have spoken to the victim's father on the phone and assured him of an impartial probe into her killing and the strictest punishment to the guilty. They will not be spared at any cost," the DGP said in a social media post.

"I can personally assure you that the SIT looking into the case is collecting all evidence to produce in the court and ensure that the guilty are hanged," he said.

Additional SP Kotdwar Shekhar Chandra Suyal also refuted a report on social media that evidence at the resort was destroyed.

"No evidence has been destroyed. Our team has done videography of Ankita's room at the resort. We have also collected forensic and scientific evidence. We have enough evidence to prove that the accused are guilty," Suyal said.

