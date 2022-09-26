Home Nation

25-year-old basketball referee falls off moving train near Kanpur, dies

Yashvardhan Rana was going to Kanpur for the 61st Uttar Pradesh basketball competition at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Paramedical College.

Published: 26th September 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ETAWAH: A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling off a moving train near Kanpur, officials said on Monday.

Yashvardhan Rana, a basketball referee, was travelling in the Sangam Express when the incident occurred on the intervening night of September 24-25 between Ekdil and Bharthana railway stations in the Kanpur-Tundla division, they said.

Rana, who is also an instructor at the Modi Sports Academy in Meerut, was going to Kanpur for the 61st Uttar Pradesh basketball competition at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Paramedical College, along with the Meerut team.

According to Etawah Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh, Rana was a resident of Civil Lines, Meerut.

He was in the S-5 coach while the basketball team was travelling in the S-3 and S-7 coaches.

When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach.

Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district.

Officials from the Basketball Association reached the spot and identified the body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man falls off train Bharthana railway station Ekdil railway station Kanpur
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp