Amit Shah, Nadda to unveil BJP's biggest headquarters for Northeast

The new BJP Assam office will have an auditorium to accommodate 350 people along with top hi-tech conference halls with a capacity of 40 people each.

Published: 26th September 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP top brass including national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the biggest office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeastern region, said officials on Sunday. The inauguration will be done on October 8.

This office in Guwahati will be the headquarters of the state. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Vijay BJP office will be spread over 95,000 square feet the building will have six floors and an open rooftop premise.

The new BJP Assam office will have an auditorium to accommodate 350 people along with top hi-tech conference halls with a capacity of 40 people each. It will also have five meeting halls to accommodate a strength of 50 people each. The office will also have a big press conference room along with a reception and a canteen.

The foundation stone for this office of the BJP in Assam was laid by the then-party president Amit Shah in February 2019.

