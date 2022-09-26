Amit Shah to address rally in Kashmir on October 2, BJP expects 40k people

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major power show in militancy-hit Kashmir ahead of Assembly polls in the Union Territory, Home Minister Amit Shah would be addressing the first major public rally at Degree College, Baramulla in north Kashmir on October 2.

It will be the first major rally to be conducted by the BJP on its own in the Valley, where the saffron party has been trying to make inroads, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) by the centre on August 5, 2019.

The BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that 40,000 people from three districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora would attend the rally. Prior to the October 2 rally, Shah had addressed party workers at Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar during campaigning for party candidates for the 2014 Assembly polls. Asked why BJP chose Baramulla instead of Srinagar or south Kashmir, a BJP leader said the party has got strong footing in north Kashmir.

“In all the three north Kashmir districts, our party has worked hard on the ground in the last few years and people are now supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’,” he said. Due to the party’s work on the ground, the BJP had won a DDC seat from Tulail area, close to Line of Control, in Bandipora district in 2020 DDC polls.

After Article 370 revocation, BJP has made its presence felt in all 10 districts of the Valley including militancy-hit south Kashmir districts. The party has been very active and holding party workers meetings in all the districts with special focus on north Kashmir, where the party feels it has a good chance of winning a few Assembly seats.

A political observer said that if Shah’s rally turns out to be a success and people in large numbers attend the rally, then it would send a strong message to other Kashmir-based parties that BJP is emerging as a strong rival for them and they cannot take the saffron party lightly.



