Army-police joint operation foil terror bids in Jammu and Kashmir

Mayank Singh and Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR : The success of joint operations in neutralising terrorists on Sunday is manifestation of the focus on active operations based on precise intelligence. Army and Jammu Kashmir police foiled the infiltration bid of the terrorist and neutralised two terrorists with a coordinated operation involving the overall anti-terrorist and anti-infiltration grid. This was the second attempt to infiltrate LoC from Pakistan side amidst the ongoing ceasefire agreement reiterated by Pakistan and India.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Emron Musavi said that based on specific intelligence inputs from police and other intelligence agencies about a likely infiltration attempt by militants in Machil sector, troops deployed at the LoC were put on maximum alert. The joint ambushes by Army and policemen were laid on likely routes of infiltration, he said.

While on Sunday the infiltration bid of militants in Machil sector in border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir by killing two armed militants. Four other terrorists were killed this month in two hinterland operations.

“At around 7.30 am on Sunday, troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar in Machal sector. The infiltrating militants were challenged and fired upon by troops,” the spokesman said. He added that the militants also fired on the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, both the infiltrating militants were killed. “Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesperson said in a tweet on Kashmir Police Zone handle.

Another Army official said that the identity of the slain militants and the outfit to which they owe alliance was being ascertained. “We have improved the deployment of the troops both in anti-infiltration and anti-terror grid, are using human and signal intelligence to generate actionable intelligence.” said the officer. Meanwhile, a residential house has been attached in north Kashmir’s Bandipora “for wilfully sheltering and harbouring militants”. The police attached the residential house of Bashir Ahmad Mir of Wanpora Gurez, at present living at Watrina, after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities. The house was linked to a case in which two hardcore militants were neutralised on 2021.

The terrorist have been trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and this is the second infiltration attempt foiled by troops at the LoC in Kashmir in a month. Earlier, on August 25, the Army had foiled an infiltration attempt of militants in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and killed three infiltrating militants.

“The operations have succeeded primarily due to precise intelligence inputs and the coordination between the various security forces involved in the anti-terrorism grid,” told another officer on the condition of anonymity. There were two more gunfights which took place within the month of September. On September 14 in Srinagar two terrorists were killed in Nowgam area of Srinagar district. This was also a joint operation of the JKP and the Indian Army.

