Arunachal mountaineers to search for Everesters

The two have been reported missing since August 17 after they embarked on scaling Mount Kyarisatam, the state’s highest peak located in East Kameng district.

Published: 26th September 2022

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Four Arunachal Pradesh mountaineers will scout for missing Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao as the state government called off an Army- led operation due to inclement weather, avalanches and presence of crevasses.

The two have been reported missing since August 17 after they embarked on scaling Mount Kyarisatam, the state’s highest peak located in East Kameng district. Tagit Sorang, Taru Hai, Ningchong Rava and Tana Loyi, all of them local mountaineers, will conduct the search and rescue operation. Two family members of Mra will also be a part of the team.

On Saturday, members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), along with two of the mountaineers, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and requested him to airlift the team members at the Mount Kyarisatam. Tuter Dulom, who is the TCS secretary, told journalists the team would take along other locals once the state government requisitioned an Army helicopter for the mission.

The members of the team signed a bond which, among others, says no claims should be made from the government in the event of loss of life or property. The state government called off the search and rescue operation on September 21 after the rescue team had reported it was extremely dangerous to proceed further or stay in Camp-2 due to bad weather, presence of crevasses and avalanches. Beyond Camp-2 is the peak.

