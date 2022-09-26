Azam Khan, son return 'Y' category security provided by Yogi govt

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLA from Rampur Azam Khan, on Monday, returned the ‘Y’ category security provided to him by Yogi Adityanath government. His son Abdullah Azam, an SP MLA from Suar Tanda in Rampur district also surrendered his security.

As per the sources, Abdullah returned the gunners allotted to him by the state government and disappeared without informing his guards deployed in his security.

In the month of July, this year, Azam Khan had urged the state government to provide him ‘Z’ category security in the wake of the looming threat to his life since he was facing a series of cases pending in the court of law.

Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail in May after 27 months of incarceration. Expressing security concerns then, the SP stalwart had asked the state government to reinstate his ‘Z’ plus security cover which he was enjoying earlier.

Now, four security personnel deployed for the security of Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam have now returned back to Rampur from Delhi where the former has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital for treatment.

Speaking to the media on the issue, Rampur Additional SP, Sansar Singh said that three gunners provided to MLA Azam Khan under Y category security had reached Rampur Police Line. “On 23 September they were posted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. They were asked to go back as they were not needed,” said the Additional SP.

Singh further said all three gunners had returned. “Whenever Azam Khan demands security, he would be provided with a gunner,” he added.

The Additional SP also said that another gunner had come back who was deputed in the security of Azam Khan’s son and MLA Abdullah Azam.

Incidentally, a few days back, the police had recovered the government’s JCB machine, valuable books, and furniture of Madrasa Alia from Azam Khan’s Jauhar University premises. Now there are speculations doing rounds about Azam Khan and his son sending back government gunners.

However, as per senior police officials, Azam Khan would be provided security if he demands it.

Earlier on Friday, SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav had met UP governor Anandiben Patel in connection with the cases slapped on Azam Khan accusing the Yogi government of alleged harassment of the Rampur MLA through implicating him allegedly in false cases.

