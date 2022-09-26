Home Nation

Centre asked to fully block multiple accounts during farmers' protests: Twitter to Karnataka HC

Twitter's counsel said the order by the Union government is a violation of the Supreme Court order which held that criticism can be made within the boundaries of the law.

Published: 26th September 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

freedom of expression, freedom of speech

For representational purposes

By IANS

BENGALURU: Social media giant Twitter told the Karnataka High Court on Monday that it was asked to completely block numerous accounts during the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi last year.

It also told the bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit that the law in this regard only allows blocking of an individual tweet, not the whole account, against the backdrop of political criticism unless there is a repeated offense.

Senior counsel Arvind S Datar, appearing for Twitter in connection with 10 blocking orders by the Union government between February 2021 and February 2022 submitted that Section 69 of the Information Technology Act does not give scope for blanket blocking of accounts.

He questioned that when the newspapers and television channels were covering the farmers' agitation, why was it that his client (Twitter) asked to completely block all accounts?

ALSO READ | 'Twitter knowingly allowed Indian government to place its agents on company payroll': Whistleblower

Noting that freedom of speech includes the right to criticize the government, he said that the Supreme Court has held that criticism can be made within the boundaries of the law, and the order by the Union government is a violation of the Supreme Court order.

Justice Dixit sought to know how such issues are dealt with in other jurisdictions such as American law for which the counsel sought time. The hearing was adjourned to October 17.

Twitter, in its petition before the High Court, maintained that blocking orders by the Union government violate the rights of users under the Constitution. The petition also describes the move of the government as arbitrary and in violation of Section 69 A of the IT Act.

The Central government maintains that the blocking orders were issued in the national and public interest, and action was taken to prevent lynching and mob violence.

ALSO READ | Twitter free to do business in country but law of land must be followed: Centre to Karnataka HC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter blocking Karnataka HC farmers protests Twitter India freedom of speech
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp