Common University Entrance Test-PG results announced

A total of 66 universities, including central, state and private universities, had opted for the CUET-PG exam for admissions.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG, for which 6.07 lakh candidates had registered, were announced on Monday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, comprising multiple choice questions.

"The results have been announced," said NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhana Parashar.

Unlike the CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice-chancellors of universities that opted for CUET to start their admission processes.

"You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said.

Among the universities, BHU received the maximum number of 3.5 lakh applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh.

A total of 66 universities, including central, state and private universities, had opted for the CUET-PG exam for admissions.

The results of the first edition of CUET-UG were declared on September 16.

The UGC said the rank lists will be prepared by universities on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or raw marks.

The "normalisation" of marks in CUET-UG had left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get admission in their dream colleges.

(Check results here)

