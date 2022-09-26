Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he added.

