Four students killed as speeding car crashes into stationary trucks in Rajasthan

A watchman who was sitting on a cot near the two stationary trucks in the Sadar police station area of Tonk district also got killed, police said.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Five people were killed and another was injured when a speeding car crashed into two stationary trucks in the Sadar police station area of Tonk district, police said on Monday.

The vehicles were parked on the Jaipur-Kota National Highway.

Four students sitting in the car were killed and one was injured.

A watchman who was sitting on a cot near the trucks also got killed, police said, adding that the accident that took place late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Roshan, Suraj, Shreyans alias Gyaneshwar, Abhishek and Mohammad Sadiq.

The students were residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Rishabh, who was injured in the accident, was sent to Jaipur for treatment and is reportedly stable.

A case has been registered against the car driver on behalf of the relatives of the deceased watchman, they said.

The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of their families, they added.

TAGS
Rajasthan road accident Rajasthan accident Tonk Jaipur-Kota National Highway
