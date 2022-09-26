Home Nation

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: Anurag Thakur

"These channels had content that spread fear and misconception among communities," Thakur said.

Published: 26th September 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

Youtube logo. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Government has ordered the blocking of 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels that contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to spread hatred amongst religious communities, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

The blocked videos had a cumulative viewership of over 1.30 crore and claimed that the government had taken away the religious rights of certain communities, an official statement said.

"These channels had content that spread fear and misconception among communities," Thakur said.

An official statement said the blocked content included fake news and morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities.

Examples include false claims such as the government has taken away the religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities and a declaration of civil war in India, the ministry said. The ministry said the action was taken on the inputs from intelligence agencies.

"Some of the videos blocked by the Ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India's national security apparatus, Kashmir," it said.

The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign nations, it added.

"Such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country," the ministry said.

The order to block the videos was issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the statement said.

Earlier, the government had blocked 102 YouTube channels and Facebook accounts that sought to create communal disharmony, Thakur said.

The ministry said certain videos depicted erroneous external boundaries of India with parts of J-K and Ladakh outside the Indian territory. Such cartographic misrepresentation was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the I&B ministry said.

Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blocking Youtube Channels Fake News Spreading Hatred Relegious disinformation Information Technology Act
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp