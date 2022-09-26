Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards daily under the ambitious Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to poor and vulnerable families, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.

The government has so far issued 19 crore Ayushman Bharat cards, said the health minister as he inaugurated the two-day Arogya Manthan 2022 to celebrate four years of implementation of the AB-PM-JAY and one year implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The government aims to provide 30 crore Ayushman Bharat cards by March next year.

“Earlier 1-1.5 lakh Ayushman cards were made daily, now 4-5 lakh are made daily; my target is to make 10 lakh cards every day,” Mandaviya said, adding that PM-JAY has been successful in bridging the gap between the wealthy and underserved population groups in terms of accessibility of healthcare services in the country.

The scheme, billed as the world’s largest government-funded public health insurance scheme, seeks to provide 50 crore beneficiaries, which form the bottom 40 per cent of the Indian population, a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation in both private and government hospitals.

Mandaviya said under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, about Rs 100 crore will be spent in every district to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure. The ABDM has achieved significant growth with over 24 crores ABHA numbers (earlier known as Health ID), having been generated since its launch on September 21, the minister said.

The minister also launched new initiatives, including a health claims exchange portal, which aims to transform the health insurance claims settlement process in an easy, seamless manner to reduce the time and cost of claims settlement and make the process transparent.

Stats of ambitious AB PM-JAY project

19 crore Ayushman cards issued; 7 crore cards issued for women

28,000 hospitals, including 45 percent private hospitals, empanelled

3.95 crore hospital admissions amounting to L45,294 crore have been made

33 states and union territories are implementing the scheme

Approx 10 percent of health benefit packages exclusively for women; 1.6 crore admissions worth L18 k crore for women

Over 24 crores Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers generated

Over 1.50 lakh health facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR)

Over 80,00 healthcare professionals under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR),

Over 7 lakh ABHA app downloads

About 1,10,89,509 health records linked to ABHA of individuals

