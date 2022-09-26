Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam; 2 civilians, 1 soldier injured

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Two civilians and a soldier were also injured in the encounter in the district's Batpora village, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

"01 Army soldier & 02 civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the 03 injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson tweeted.

One terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was killed in the subsequent exchange of fire between the two sides, he said. The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, he said.

