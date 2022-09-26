Home Nation

Kejriwal says people will give an answer to BJP, Congress in Assembly polls

He hit out at the Opposition, calling the Congress “even worse”, and presenting the AAP as an alternative. 

Published: 26th September 2022 09:51 AM

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at a gathering in Ahmedabad on Sunday| pti

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted the ruling BJP as well as the Congress in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due to be held in December this year. Kejriwal was addressing a gathering of youth in Ahmedabad, where he was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Delhi Chief Minister told the attendees, “I saw a message shared in a WhatsApp group that said, ‘If you vote for Congress, then Sonia Gandhi’s son will prosper. If you vote for BJP, Amit Shah’s son will prosper. If you vote for AAP, then every single child of Gujarat will prosper.”

He added: “They compare me with a terrorist. Our events got cancelled at the last moment at 12 places. For this hooliganism, people of Gujarat will give an answer.” He hit out at the Opposition, calling the Congress “even worse”, and presenting the AAP as an alternative. He said: “Leaders of both the BJP and Congress have stolen so much public money that if their properties are sold, the entire debt of Gujarat can be paid.”

Mann also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, “We do not just speak but listen to others as well, whereas the BJP just talks. They should listen to the public’s ‘mann ki baat’. But they have no habit of listening.” Kejriwal promised 10 lakh government jobs by filling teachers’ posts in schools, besides opening of new colleges and mohalla clinics, and providing more doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals, among others. He added that if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it will curb corruption.

