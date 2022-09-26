Home Nation

Matter of shame: Amarinder Singh on AAP-led Punjab govt's bid to bring confidence motion

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on September 21 withdrew permission to hold a special Assembly session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a "confidence motion only".

Published: 26th September 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP leader Amarinder Singh on Monday said it is "a matter of shame" that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government decided to bring a confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha just six months after the state elections.

Addressing his maiden press conference after joining the BJP last week, Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation doesn't know anything about running the government or the issues of a sensitive state like Punjab.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma and party leaders Sunil Jakhar and Manoranjan Kalia were also present at the press conference.

"If just six months after elections a chief minister who has a majority with 92 MLAs decides to bring a confidence motion, isn't it a matter of shame? this is a joke," Singh said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on September 21 withdrew permission to hold a special Assembly session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a "confidence motion only".

On Sunday, Purohit approved the state government's request to convene the House on September 27 after it informed him that issues like stubble burning, Goods and Services Tax and power supply will be taken up during the one-day session.

Singh alleged that the state government is being controlled by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

"It is unfortunate that Raghav Chadha today sits here and runs the show. What does the chief minister do," he asked.

Asked about the political crisis in Rajasthan over leadership change, Singh said it is the Congress' issue and the matter is between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh, who quit the Congress after he was unceremoniously removed as Punjab chief minister last year, said many people in the party have a "narrow mindset".

The former chief minister, who joined politics in 1969, floated his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress after quitting the Congress. He merged his outfit with the BJP after he joined the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Bhagwant Mann confidence motion AAP BJP Punjab Banwarilal Purohit Ashok Gehlot Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp