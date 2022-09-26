Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: Shinde, Uddhav battle over Dussehra rallies

Both factions are not vying against each other to get the maximum footfall for this rally so that they can proclaim mega success ahead of the BMC elections.

Published: 26th September 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

Shinde, Uddhav battle over Dussehra rallies 
After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena got permission for its annual Dussehra rally on October 5 at Dadar’s Shivaji park in the city, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde who was eyeing the same venue has decided to have his camp rally at BKC, Bandra.  Both factions are not vying against each other to get the maximum footfall for this rally so that they can proclaim mega success ahead of the BMC elections. Shinde has given instructions to his people each leader should bring at least 100 people from all part of the state. Shinde is relying on government machinery to get the crowd while Thackeray is relying on his local Shakha Pramukhs and worked to fill the ground.

Chavan gears up to welcome Rahul 
Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan has been known for his precision in planning party affairs. With Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra is scheduled to pass through Chavan’s home Nanded district and adjoining Hingoli district, he has now sent his ten-member team to visit the route of the padyatra in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and get feedback from departments such as catering, media, accommodation and the like. Chavan has told the team to make detailed notes on what items were provided and what were left out by previous teams, so that the arrangements for the padyatra can be done to perfection.

In search of backers, Gehlot reaches Mumbai
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, before filing his nomination for the Congress party’s presidential elections, quietly made his visit to India’s financial capital and met the big corporate and business houses to get assurance from them as key help during his tenure as Congress president. Without the help of Mumbai’s backing, it will be tough for Ashok Gehlot to helm the grand-old party in its fight against the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. It shows that the chief minister is gearing up for a tough fight for the presidential post. On Saturday, he also paid a visit to the Shirdi Saibaba temple 
in Ahmednagar in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Dussehra rally Maharashtra BMC elections Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp