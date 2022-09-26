Mumbai Diary: Shinde, Uddhav battle over Dussehra rallies

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

Shinde, Uddhav battle over Dussehra rallies After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena got permission for its annual Dussehra rally on October 5 at Dadar’s Shivaji park in the city, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde who was eyeing the same venue has decided to have his camp rally at BKC, Bandra. Both factions are not vying against each other to get the maximum footfall for this rally so that they can proclaim mega success ahead of the BMC elections. Shinde has given instructions to his people each leader should bring at least 100 people from all part of the state. Shinde is relying on government machinery to get the crowd while Thackeray is relying on his local Shakha Pramukhs and worked to fill the ground. Chavan gears up to welcome Rahul Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan has been known for his precision in planning party affairs. With Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra is scheduled to pass through Chavan’s home Nanded district and adjoining Hingoli district, he has now sent his ten-member team to visit the route of the padyatra in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and get feedback from departments such as catering, media, accommodation and the like. Chavan has told the team to make detailed notes on what items were provided and what were left out by previous teams, so that the arrangements for the padyatra can be done to perfection. In search of backers, Gehlot reaches Mumbai Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, before filing his nomination for the Congress party’s presidential elections, quietly made his visit to India’s financial capital and met the big corporate and business houses to get assurance from them as key help during his tenure as Congress president. Without the help of Mumbai’s backing, it will be tough for Ashok Gehlot to helm the grand-old party in its fight against the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. It shows that the chief minister is gearing up for a tough fight for the presidential post. On Saturday, he also paid a visit to the Shirdi Saibaba temple in Ahmednagar in the state.