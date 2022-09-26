Home Nation

North Bengal Univ prof, his mother die in accident while returning home with father's body

Surya Pada Paul's car met with an accident while he along with his family were following the ambulance carrying his father's body from Siliguri to Kamakhyaguri.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SILIGURI: Three people were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said.

Surya Pada Paul, a professor of Geography at North Bengal University (NBU), was returning home to Alipuduar's Kamakhyaguri along with the body of his father.

Paul was in a car along with his mother Minati, wife Purnima, five-year-old daughter Aditi and his friend Debashish Saha.

They were following an ambulance, which was taking the body of Paul's father from Siliguri to Kamakhyaguri.

The accident happened early morning on National Highway-31C in Kalchini block when a truck collided head-on with Paul's car, police said.

Police and fire services personnel rescued those in the car, and admitted them to the Alipurduar hospital.

Paul, his mother and his friend died while undergoing treatment there, they said.

Later, his wife and daughter were shifted to a private nursing home in Cooch Behar district for better treatment.

Police said they have seized the truck but the driver fled the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Bengal University Alipurduar road accident West Bengal Kamakhyaguri Surya Pada Paul
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp