PM Modi, Priyanka to join Garba in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Monday is the start of Navratri, which is celebrated in Gujarat with a lot of fanfare. Because of COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown, this year’s Navratri is particularly significant for Gujarat because it has been two years since the previous celebrations. As the Gujarat election draws near, sources claim that PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi may attend the Garba festival this year.

During Navratri, Gujaratis begin each day by worshipping Goddess Shakti. One of the primary attractions of Gujarat’s Navratri celebrations is the traditional dance known as “Garba,” “Ras-Garba,” or “Dandiya”. People do dance while dressed in traditional Garba costumes and using dandiyas (sticks).

Additionally, they perform a number of mythical tales through dance. Mega-celebrations for Navratri have recently been planned where a sizable crowd of people attend. People gather and feast on their favourite meals after the Garba. This year, the Gujarat government was given permission to use loudspeakers even after midnight. Gujarat will also have open dining establishments and grocery stores till midnight.

Minister of State, Youth, Sports & Culture Harsh Shanghvi said, “In the festival of Durga, Navratri, which is an important part of the culture of Gujarat and the soul of every Gujarati, permission has been given to play loudspeaker for nine days till 12:00 midnight, giving priority to the joy, faith, and emotions of the people.”

This time Navratri is a few months before the Gujarat assembly elections, so political parties do not want to miss any opportunity to spread their election campaign through Garba, sources say. PM Narendra Modi will perform ‘aarti’ of Goddess Amba at Ambaji Temple in Banskantha district and will also witness people playing ‘Garba’ at Ahmedabad on the occasion of Navratri, during his visit to the state on September 29 and 30.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s name has also been added to this list. According to the information, Priyanka will visit Gujarat during Navratri. She will do a road show by visiting Shakti Pith of “Mahakali goddess” in Pavagadh and will also attend a Garba in Ahmedabad.

After two years, Garba classes saw huge crowds as everyone wants to enjoy the festival to the fullest and show their dance moves during the Navratri. Anil Jariwala, who has been running Ras Garba classes in Surat for 32 years, said, “I have been running Garba classes for the past 32 years. The number of people who play Garba is increasing every year, but due to Corona, the people who played Garba had not left their homes for the last two years but this year a large number of people have come to the Garba classes.”

Aman, a 22 -year-old Garba enthusiast said, “This year, we will be enjoying Navratri after two years and hence I along with my society friends decided to make the most of it and we have learned various new steps.”

As Gujarat readies for famous Festival Navratri, Garba a part of Gujarat’s Navratri Celebration itself is inching closer to getting the coveted United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s tag for Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The latest nomination will be considered for the next year’s cycle.

