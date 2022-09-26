Home Nation

Row over Kaziranga safari of Sadhguru, Assam CM

Two activists – Soneswar Narah and Pradeep Pegu – lodged a police complaint against the duo as well as Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah demanding action against them.

Published: 26th September 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev courted controversy by undertaking a jeep safari inside the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after sunset on Saturday.

Two activists – Soneswar Narah and Pradeep Pegu – lodged a police complaint against the duo as well as Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah demanding action against them.

“We demand that they are arrested for violating Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 or legal measures should be taken against them so that they tender a public apology. Else, such illegal relaxation of the traditional security policy will pose a threat to Kaziranga in the future,” the activists wrote in their complaint to the police.

The safari also left a section of activists and environmentalists of the state livid. “Evening safari after sunset in Kaziranga! Is this not a violation of Section 27 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972?” asked activist Rohit Choudhury in a tweet.

Environmentalist Apurba Ballave Goswami said, “It’s really unfortunate. The government takes so many steps for the protection of animals. The nocturnal safari on Saturday definitely scared the wild animals.”

The safari followed the unveiling of a memorial, which was made out of the ash of burnt rhino horns, by Sarma in the presence of Sadhguru. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve Assam Chief Minister
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp