Row over Kaziranga safari of Sadhguru, Assam CM

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev courted controversy by undertaking a jeep safari inside the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after sunset on Saturday.

Two activists – Soneswar Narah and Pradeep Pegu – lodged a police complaint against the duo as well as Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah demanding action against them.

“We demand that they are arrested for violating Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 or legal measures should be taken against them so that they tender a public apology. Else, such illegal relaxation of the traditional security policy will pose a threat to Kaziranga in the future,” the activists wrote in their complaint to the police.

The safari also left a section of activists and environmentalists of the state livid. “Evening safari after sunset in Kaziranga! Is this not a violation of Section 27 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972?” asked activist Rohit Choudhury in a tweet.

Environmentalist Apurba Ballave Goswami said, “It’s really unfortunate. The government takes so many steps for the protection of animals. The nocturnal safari on Saturday definitely scared the wild animals.”

The safari followed the unveiling of a memorial, which was made out of the ash of burnt rhino horns, by Sarma in the presence of Sadhguru.

