Home Nation

West Bengal: Minister claims '26 days' work demand will be met', asks contract transport staff to call off strike

The contract workers went on strike on September 22 with several demands, including same pay for same work as the permanent staff of SBSTC.

Published: 26th September 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

strike, protest, agitation

Image for representation

By PTI

KOLKATA: Urging striking contract workers of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) to get back to work immediately, Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty on Monday said their demand to get 26 days' work in a month will be met.

The striking contract workers said that they will lift the agitation only if they get a written assurance.

"I have spoken to the SBSTC management to ensure that you (striking contract workers) get 26 days of work in a month," Chakraborty told reporters at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri.

Urging the striking drivers and their assistants to join work immediately as the unavailability of SBSTC buses during the Durga puja season is affecting a large number of people in southern West Bengal, the minister said that their demands over leave and holidays will be discussed after Durga Puja.

He said that he will try to solve the issues raised by the striking workers within the parameters of the law.

"We want an assurance from the management about meeting our demands before taking a call on withdrawing the agitation," said a leader of the striking workers.

The minister, however, sounded a warning to the strikers that the transport department may contemplate action if the agitation is not withdrawn.

The contract workers went on strike on September 22 with several demands, including same pay for same work as the permanent staff of SBSTC.

The strike has affected bus transportation in south Bengal districts, including services to and from Kolkata.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Bengal State Transport Corporation 26 days' work in a month striking contract workers
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp