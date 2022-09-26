West Bengal: Minister claims '26 days' work demand will be met', asks contract transport staff to call off strike

By PTI

KOLKATA: Urging striking contract workers of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) to get back to work immediately, Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty on Monday said their demand to get 26 days' work in a month will be met.

The striking contract workers said that they will lift the agitation only if they get a written assurance.

"I have spoken to the SBSTC management to ensure that you (striking contract workers) get 26 days of work in a month," Chakraborty told reporters at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri.

Urging the striking drivers and their assistants to join work immediately as the unavailability of SBSTC buses during the Durga puja season is affecting a large number of people in southern West Bengal, the minister said that their demands over leave and holidays will be discussed after Durga Puja.

He said that he will try to solve the issues raised by the striking workers within the parameters of the law.

"We want an assurance from the management about meeting our demands before taking a call on withdrawing the agitation," said a leader of the striking workers.

The minister, however, sounded a warning to the strikers that the transport department may contemplate action if the agitation is not withdrawn.

The contract workers went on strike on September 22 with several demands, including same pay for same work as the permanent staff of SBSTC.

The strike has affected bus transportation in south Bengal districts, including services to and from Kolkata.

KOLKATA: Urging striking contract workers of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) to get back to work immediately, Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty on Monday said their demand to get 26 days' work in a month will be met. The striking contract workers said that they will lift the agitation only if they get a written assurance. "I have spoken to the SBSTC management to ensure that you (striking contract workers) get 26 days of work in a month," Chakraborty told reporters at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri. Urging the striking drivers and their assistants to join work immediately as the unavailability of SBSTC buses during the Durga puja season is affecting a large number of people in southern West Bengal, the minister said that their demands over leave and holidays will be discussed after Durga Puja. He said that he will try to solve the issues raised by the striking workers within the parameters of the law. "We want an assurance from the management about meeting our demands before taking a call on withdrawing the agitation," said a leader of the striking workers. The minister, however, sounded a warning to the strikers that the transport department may contemplate action if the agitation is not withdrawn. The contract workers went on strike on September 22 with several demands, including same pay for same work as the permanent staff of SBSTC. The strike has affected bus transportation in south Bengal districts, including services to and from Kolkata.