About 20 Congress MLAs meet CM Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur

By PTI

JAIPUR: About 20 Rajasthan Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's at his residence here on Tuesday evening, indicating solidarity with the leader amid turmoil in the party's state unit.

Sources said the MLAs included ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Ashok Chandna, Sukhram Vishnoi, and MLAs Meena Kumari, Rafiq Khan, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Madan Prajapat and Jagdish Jangid.

The sources said Gehlot told them to go back to their areas and work strongly. The MLAs had sought time to meet the CM.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Upset over the open rebellion, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

The Congress observers on Tuesday recommended disciplinary action against Gehlot loyalists Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmendra Rathore.

They, however, did not seek any action against Ashok Gehlot. On Tuesday, Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi. Sources close to him said his visit was due to personal work and has nothing to do with the political developments.

JAIPUR: About 20 Rajasthan Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's at his residence here on Tuesday evening, indicating solidarity with the leader amid turmoil in the party's state unit. Sources said the MLAs included ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Ashok Chandna, Sukhram Vishnoi, and MLAs Meena Kumari, Rafiq Khan, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Madan Prajapat and Jagdish Jangid. The sources said Gehlot told them to go back to their areas and work strongly. The MLAs had sought time to meet the CM. The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Upset over the open rebellion, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post. The Congress observers on Tuesday recommended disciplinary action against Gehlot loyalists Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmendra Rathore. They, however, did not seek any action against Ashok Gehlot. On Tuesday, Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi. Sources close to him said his visit was due to personal work and has nothing to do with the political developments.