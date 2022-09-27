Home Nation

Allahabad HC reserves order on plea against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

According to the petitioner, the UP chief minister delivered a speech during the election campaign in Rajasthan'S  Alwar which according to the petitioner hurt his religious sentiments.

Published: 27th September 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking direction for registering a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar in 2018.

Hearing a petition filed by Naval Kishor Sharma of Mau district, the order was reserved by Justice Samit Gopal.

According to the petitioner, the UP chief minister delivered a speech during the election campaign in Alwar district of Rajasthan on November 23, 2018, which according to the petitioner hurt his religious sentiments.

Earlier, the petitioner had filed a complaint in this connection before the district court of Mau, which was rejected.

Then he filed a revision petition before a higher court, which too was dismissed on the ground of territorial jurisdiction.

