Arunachal govt to hand over paper leak case probe to CBI

Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Published: 27th September 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh government will hand over the recruitment paper leak case to the CBI for a fair and prompt investigation.

The BJP-ruled state’s Home Minister Bamang Felix said in order to deeply investigate the matter, the government decided to recommend a probe by the central agency.

The police, as well as two other committees constituted by the state government, are probing the case. Six persons have been arrested so far.

“The government decided to hand the case over to the CBI for further investigation,” the minister said.

The exam, conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), was for the recruitment of 33 assistant engineers (civil). Altogether 415 candidates had appeared for it.

Two candidates had exposed the leak of paper. After they had moved the court seeking a stay in the declaration of the results, it directed the APPSC not to make any appointments.

Earlier, various organisations in the state demanded the suspension of APPSC chairperson, secretary and others in the commission.

Students and aspirants of competitive exams had taken out a protest rally in the state capital Itanagar recently demanding action against the guilty and a fast-track investigation. They threatened not to appear for any exam under the present APPSC members.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had also taken strong exception to the leak.

Reiterating that his government will not tolerate corruption, he had warned that the guilty would not be spared.

“It is indeed frustrating that despite our sincerest efforts to streamline recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blues. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leak investigated and rectified so that it is not repeated,” he had said.

