BSF to deploy anti-drone system along Pakistan border 

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, the Border Security Force is deploying laser-equipped anti-drone technology and anti-drone guns along the Intentional Border (IB) with Pakistan at 30 spots in Punjab.

The new system can shoot down and jam the intruding drones that are being increasingly used to drop weapons and drugs. Sources said the BSF has identified sensitive areas where such anti-drone measures are being activated. “Along the 553 km IB in Punjab, we have zeroed in on around 30 such points. Anti-drone technology and anti-drone guns are being installed at these points,’’ said an officer.

He said in terms of operational capability, the anti-drone guns can be manually handheld or fixed on a vehicle. These are capable of neutralizing a flying object from a distance of around 2,500 metres. They can force-land the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) at its place of operation within 10 seconds after the detection through its radio and GPS links.

Sources said the anti-drone technology system provided for both ‘soft-kill’ and ‘hard-kill’ options. It has the capability to both detect and destroy drones in the air. The system can detect and jam drones from up to 3 km and by using a laser, it can bring down a target from up to 2 km depending on the wattage of the laser weapon. It has a radar detection range of 4km, a jamming range of more than 2km and a kill range of more than a kilometer.

“With this technology and gadgets, our troopers will more effectively check the drone movement and neutralize it,’’ said an officer. The BSF has sighted 145 drones since January this year, of which 10 have been shot down compared to 67 drones spotted the previous year, sources said. The Punjab government has banned flying of drones in border districts of the state located up to 25 km from the Pakistan frontier.

