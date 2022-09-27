Home Nation

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair 

Sources said Nair was arrested for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital.

Published: 27th September 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said.

Nair, who was abroad for quite some time, was called for questioning at the agency office on Tuesday, they said.

The FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company.

ALSO READ: ED summons AAP's MCD poll in-charge in excise policy scam case, claims Sisodia

TAGS
CBI arrested Vijay Nair Delhi Excise Policy scam Manish Sisodia
