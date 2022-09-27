Home Nation

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Kulgam

During the operation, a contact with the hiding militants was established, which led to a gunfight.

Published: 27th September 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, a police official said.

During the operation, a contact with the hiding militants was established, which led to a gunfight, he said.

There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam militants
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp