Home Nation

‘Ganga Jal oath’: A new political slugfest emerges between Congress-BJP in Chhattisgarh

BJP has launched ‘Kalash Yatra’ in honour of the Holy water ‘Ganga Jal’ accusing Congress of having taken pledges with the holy water to fulfil 36 poll promises but failed to meet them. 

Published: 27th September 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the persisting tussle between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP on who Lord Ram or Krishna belongs to, a new political contention engaging the two parties on ‘Ganga Jal’ oath has emerged in the context of the 2018 poll promises.

BJP has launched ‘Kalash Yatra’ in honour of the Holy water ‘Ganga Jal’ accusing Congress of having taken pledges with the holy water to fulfil 36 poll promises ahead of previous Assembly elections but failed to meet them. The Assembly polls in the state is due next year.

“The Congress party took an oath on Ganga Jal declaring to accomplish 36 promises but didn't abide by it. Not fulfilling what the Congress pledged after taking the oath amounts to bringing dishonour to Ganga Jal,” said Raman Singh, former chief minister.

The BJP has launched a campaign ‘Ganga Jal Ke Samman Me BJP Maidan Me’ (BJP stands in the honour of Ganga Jal) against the Congress government. The BJP also attempted to corner the ruling party on liquor ban and unemployment. 

The Congress however objected to the BJP’s allegations citing that the latter is “spreading canards in the name of Gangajal and engaging in bad politics”.

“Congress party took the pledge on Ganga Jal only to waive-off farm loans and not for other promises.  But we are committed to fulfilling what has been declared in our manifesto. And since the Bhupesh Baghel government has fulfilled 90 per cent of them, the BJP seems frustrated,” claimed Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman, Congress media cell.

The Congress leaders challenged the BJP to take Ganga Jal into their hands and take a pledge on what they are claiming for the ruling party is true or else show the proof.

“BJP resorts to falsehood and misinformation. With the lies behind their campaign, the saffron leaders are not bringing honour but denigrating Ganga Jal. They can no longer misguide people with their lies,” asserted R P Singh, Congress spokesperson.

The political commentators believed that with Chhattisgarh to witness the assembly elections in 2023, both parties would be trying hard to secure one-upmanship on religious politics. “And the Congress seems consistent not to let the political rival BJP gain an advantage,” said Ashok Tomar, a political observer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Ganga Jal Ganga Jal oath
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp