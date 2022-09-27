‘Ganga Jal oath’: A new political slugfest emerges between Congress-BJP in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the persisting tussle between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP on who Lord Ram or Krishna belongs to, a new political contention engaging the two parties on ‘Ganga Jal’ oath has emerged in the context of the 2018 poll promises.

BJP has launched ‘Kalash Yatra’ in honour of the Holy water ‘Ganga Jal’ accusing Congress of having taken pledges with the holy water to fulfil 36 poll promises ahead of previous Assembly elections but failed to meet them. The Assembly polls in the state is due next year.

“The Congress party took an oath on Ganga Jal declaring to accomplish 36 promises but didn't abide by it. Not fulfilling what the Congress pledged after taking the oath amounts to bringing dishonour to Ganga Jal,” said Raman Singh, former chief minister.

The BJP has launched a campaign ‘Ganga Jal Ke Samman Me BJP Maidan Me’ (BJP stands in the honour of Ganga Jal) against the Congress government. The BJP also attempted to corner the ruling party on liquor ban and unemployment.

The Congress however objected to the BJP’s allegations citing that the latter is “spreading canards in the name of Gangajal and engaging in bad politics”.

“Congress party took the pledge on Ganga Jal only to waive-off farm loans and not for other promises. But we are committed to fulfilling what has been declared in our manifesto. And since the Bhupesh Baghel government has fulfilled 90 per cent of them, the BJP seems frustrated,” claimed Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman, Congress media cell.

The Congress leaders challenged the BJP to take Ganga Jal into their hands and take a pledge on what they are claiming for the ruling party is true or else show the proof.

“BJP resorts to falsehood and misinformation. With the lies behind their campaign, the saffron leaders are not bringing honour but denigrating Ganga Jal. They can no longer misguide people with their lies,” asserted R P Singh, Congress spokesperson.

The political commentators believed that with Chhattisgarh to witness the assembly elections in 2023, both parties would be trying hard to secure one-upmanship on religious politics. “And the Congress seems consistent not to let the political rival BJP gain an advantage,” said Ashok Tomar, a political observer.

